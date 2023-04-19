Gunmen abduct Nasarawa Deputy Gov’s driver

Deputy Governor’s driver Daniel Agoshi kidnapped in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA – Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers last night abducted Daniel Ogoshi, one of the Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe’s driver in the state

The driver was said to have been kidnapped from the residence of one of his friends at about 9:30 pm, Ombi 2, College of Agric, Kwandere road in the heart of Lafia, leaving his phone and car behind.

A family friend who confirmed the incident in the state capital, described the abduction of the driver as unfortunate and one too many, stating that he received a call around 9.35 pm that his brother had been kidnapped.

According to the family friend, he immediately alerted the police who were immediately mobilized to the scene of the incident, but discovered the kidnappers had fled with the victim.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident and said that the Command was on the trail of the kidnappers.

The PPRO who declined further comment on the issue, however said the Command was still carrying out proper verification of the circumstances surrounding the drivers abduction.

It would be recalled that the former Deputy Governor of the state, Onje Gye Wado was also recently abducted in his country home, Wamba.