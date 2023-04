Ganduje begs for forgiveness

Abdullahi Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State weekend, pleaded for forgiveness from those he might had offended in the course of governing the state.

Ganduje who spoke at a Ramadan lecture series at Al Furqan Juma’at Mosque located at Nasarawa GRA, Kano, said he had forgiven those who wrong him and they should reciprocate same by forgiving him.

According to him, “I’ve forgiven anyone who at one time disparaged my person and my character for whatever reasons, and on my part, I equally beg or seek for your forgiveness for all that I’ve done wrong to you.”

He said the inspiration was drawn from the position of Islam, “as espoused by the leader of this Mosque, forgiveness occupies a prime spot in our religion.”

“My tenure as governor of Kano state has come to an end, and this is a farewell greeting. I wish you all the best. For those who we have wronged, forgive us, on my part I have forgiven those who wronged me no matter the weight of the offence.”

Ganduje’s two term tenure of eight years as the chief helmsman of Nigeria’s most populous state tick to an end on May 29, 2023, where he is expected to hand over reign of power to the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party’s governor-elect, Abba Kabiru