Flooding: Ogun warns residents against dumping waste in waterways

…as state expects 3,646mm of rainfall

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has called on residents of the State to desist from dumping waste into drains, streams or rivers, saying that they should patronise the reliable means provided by the State Waste Management Authority, OGWAMA and the Private Sector Participant, PSP, as part of means to safe the State from the impending flood.

The State Commissioner of Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, who said this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, advised the residents to desist from the temptation of buildings on run-off routes and placement of temporary structures and containers or extension of business premises

on top of drains in markets and public places.

He equally cautioned that there’s a need for caution on other man-made problems such as Illegal dredging of sand along the stream courses especially in developed environments, uncontrolled agricultural practices, building on floodplains of streams/rivers and non-adherence to travel advice during rainfall.

He alerted residents of the state to brace up for flash floods as the state is expecting 3,646mm of rainfall between April and November, this year, saying that the warning became imperative following the prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency on the 2023 flood alert in the state.

Oresanya said, “In preparation for the inevitable impact of the natural pattern of rainfall predicted for the year 2023, residents in the following areas at, Onikoko, Sokori and Arakanga areas in Abeokuta, Owa and Yemule riverbanks in Ijebu-Ode, Eruwuru in Sagamu, Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, Isaka Owode in Ado Odo Ota, Owode, Igijo, Ilaro and Ijoko should expect flash floods due to heavy rainfall within short periods in the first season of rainfall”.

“Residents in these areas are expected to avoid major roads and the setback during the period of conventional downpours”.

“The second season will have a prolonged impact in wetlands such as Alagbole, Akute, Isheri, Warewa, Oke-

Afa, Mowe, Ibafo, Kara, Onihale, Ebute Kimobi, and Riverside Estate”.

“These areas will witness coastal flooding due to the tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos

Lagoon from the natural rise in sea-level couple with the possible release of excessive

water from the Oyan dam”.

“Residents of these areas should be prepared to relocate temporally from those areas during the second season of rainfall if required”.

“Furthermore, farmers in the State are advised to complete the harvest in the month of August and avoid farming and livestock rearing along the flood plain to prevent the adverse impact of intense flooding of the second season of rainfalls”.

“Communities within these areas are advised to avoid drinking water from the unprotected water wells and boreholes along the flood plain to avoid breakdown of public hygiene due to possible contaminations of the water wells during this period”.

“In realisation of the inter boundary impact of flooding, we wish to reassure residents of the State that we have effective collaboration with the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) and the neighbouring States of Lagos and Oyo, especially as it relates to the release of water from OyanDam”.

“The residents will be duly informed ahead of time whenever OORBDA wishes to release the detained water beyond the daily thresholds for safety reasons”.