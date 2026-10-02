Igando residents cry out as illegal dumping resurfaces at closed dumpsite

File image of a Lagos dumpsites.

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Tension is mounting in Igando Peace Estate Phase IV as residents raise alarm over persistent illegal dumping of refuse at a government-closed dumpsite adjacent to their community.



The site, located near Lanre Bus-Stop along the Isheri-Igando Expressway, was officially decommissioned by the Lagos State Government years ago.



However, residents say waste transport operators have resumed nocturnal dumping activities, turning the area into a health and environmental hazard.



In a petition addressed to the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, the Community Development Association (CDA) of Igando Peace Estate Phase IV detailed the dangers posed by the unlawful disposal of waste.



According to the petition signed by the CDA Chairman, Engr. Emmanuel O.J and the General Secretary, Mrs. Smart Adebukola: “We are living under constant threat of pollution, disease, and fire outbreaks”.



Emmanuel said: “We cannot continue to live like this. Our health is being compromised daily”.



Residents complain of severe air pollution from decomposing refuse, with offensive odours and harmful gases such as methane and hydrogen sulphide permeating the estate. “Children wake up coughing at night, and the elderly are struggling to breathe,” said Adebukola.

The community also fears the spread of disease vectors. Mosquitoes, flies, and rodents have multiplied around the dumpsite, raising risks of malaria, cholera, and typhoid fever.

Beyond health concerns, residents worry about groundwater contamination from leachate seeping into the soil. Environmental experts warn that such pollution could affect nearby water sources, endangering not just Igando but surrounding communities.

Property owners say the situation has already led to depreciation in real estate values. “Nobody wants to buy or rent homes near a dumpsite. Our investments are losing value,” one resident told reporters.



The petition further highlights the psychological toll on residents. Anxiety, stress, and sleepless nights have become common. “The noise of heavy-duty trucks at midnight robs us of peace. We deserve better,” said another resident.



Community leaders are urging the Lagos State Government to act swiftly. They call for surveillance systems, barriers, and strict enforcement to stop the illegal dumping. “We need decisive action before this escalates into a full-blown crisis,” the petition insists.



The CDA pledged its support for government initiatives on sustainable waste management but stressed that residents’ right to a clean and safe environment must be protected.



“We are not asking for luxury, only for the basic dignity of living in a healthy community,” they said.