Fadojoe Presidential Campaign Organization hails LP, factional Chair Elder Apapa

In a surprising turn of events, the Labour Party has announced the appointment of a new acting chairman, Comrade Elder Apapa, after the party’s previous chairman, Barrister Abure, was ousted amid allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Fadojoe Presidential Campaign Organization, which had been working to revitalize the party and bring it back to its roots as a party for ordinary Nigerians, welcomed the news, calling it a victory for democracy and good governance.

According to Fadojoe Presidential Campaign Organization, Barrister Abure had turned the Labour Party into a business party, collecting money from the highest bidder and forcing many to step down by force. Allegations of forgery, impersonation, and financial mismanagement were also leveled against him, prompting calls for his removal.

Fadojoe Presidential Campaign Organization had been working with other party members to expose Barrister Abure’s corruption and restore the party to its original mission. With the appointment of Comrade Elder Apapa, they feel that their efforts have finally paid off.

“We are glad that now we can sigh relief and cleanse the house of corruption to what is supposed to be a house of common Nigerians for the purpose of good governance,” said a representative of the organization.

“Comrade Elder Apapa, who was previously the vice-chairman of the Southwest, is seen as a fresh start for the party

“Labour Party is a party for the common Nigerians, this was what drove our Leader in the person of Faduri Oluwadare Joseph with his rescue team towards Party to champion a rescue movement for Nigeria.

“We got into the Party met with good people Like Comrade Elder Apapa as Vice Chairman Southwest and a few others, saw a leader who meant well for the country and people of Nigeria, we started the relaunching of the Party in all 6 geo-political zones of Nigeria. Little did we know then that Barrister Abure had his selfish plan to merchandise Labour Party as soon as he saw the green light, he saw Nigerians following us as a third party, Abure turned the People’s Party into a business Party. Collecting money from the highest bidder and forcing many to step down by force. It Started with the Presidential primary where Abure personally called our principal Faduri Joseph to his private room in Asaba and put a Step-down on the table because huge money has been transferred between him and Mr. Peter Obi. Since that day Labour Party has never remained the same with so many atrocities of forcing Aspirants and candidates out of the contest. Forgery, impersonation, and mostly diverting funds of the Party to its varying personal accounts with the collaboration of few members around him.

“Mr. Saint Peter Obi came in to benefit from Abure’s illegality, hence he kept quiet as if he was not seeing but aiding Abure to even do worst.

“So much financial recklessness on the Part of Abure but Mr. Peter Obi looked away yet Nigerians are expecting the best government from a man who dine and wine with corruption, illegality, cheating and what have you.

“Finally, Our Presidential hopeful is vindicated as Abure is now been exposed and Labour Party now gets freedom from those who have captured the soul of the party to commit evil against our country.

“They say Labour Party has no structure but the truth is that, the Party does, that was the narrative that Mr. Abure wants the world to see as he continued to steal and commit havoc in the name of the Party.

After the Presidential primary in Asaba Abure and Mr. Peter Obi Frustrated many good people to quit the party or remain dormant and inactive as powers and positions were hijacked by Abure for selfish corrupt members of Mr. Peter Obi’s circle.

Abure and Mr. Peter Obi took advantage of poor Nigerian’s gullibility to continue their havoc, knowingfully well that no matter what they do l, Nigerians won’t say anything bad about it since they are enjoying people’s massive support, Abure took advantage of Poor Nigerians to use his office to enrich himself at the detriment of many good people who have labored for that party for years.

“Now with the installment of new leadership, we know the new Labour party no doubt will return to its true representation of what it’s supposed to be. A party for ordinary Nigerians not a party of the highest bidder, corruption, or forgery and or Embezzlement that Abure and its cohort have made it in the last 10 months.

“We congratulate the new leadership and beckon on the new leadership to learn from history and don’t let power corrupt them.

“We believe in this new dispensation the party will continue to take its place in leadership, in reforming Nigeria, and stand as a checkmate to bad government as we await to capture power in the center some day in the future.

“Fadojoe Presidential Campaign which is now operating as Rescue Movement will continue to operate within the ambit of the law of Nigeria to fight for a Good Nation and join hands with great patriots in the Nation to build the Nation we want”.