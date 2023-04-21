Ex-Man United defender Wes Brown declared bankrupt

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has reportedly been declared bankrupt by the high court.

According to The Express, Brown has been declared bankrupt at the High Court with confirmation coming through on April 12.

The 43-year-old earned roughly £50,000 a week white playing in the Premier League which might come as a surprise to many fans that he is struggling financially.

HMRC (His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) filed a bankruptcy petition against Brown in February of this year.

In 2022, reports had it that Brown divorced his ex-wife Leanne after 23 years of being a couple.

He and his ex-spouse, had in 2016, cut the price of their mansion from £4.5 million to £2.4 million after it was for sale for about six years.

Three years later Leanne stated: “Yes We’ve got a lovely life and all this money and I’m not saying the money isn’t great but when you’re in it you’re living in this bubble.

“Although the fans can be amazing they can also be very cruel.

“It must be hard [for footballers] to deal with to be on top one minute and hated the next for a bad kick or missing a goal.

“We are the ones that are left to pick up the pieces and beat the brunt of whatever is left at the end of their careers.

“Sometimes it’s hard being alone a lot. The lads are away a lot, especially if involved in a high-profile club and England international, too.”

The 43-year-old made 362 appearances for the Red Devils playing among teams that won numerous trophies five Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, two FA Cups, two League Cups, and two FA Community Shields.