Emmanuel assures smooth transition to incoming administration

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming administration.

Emmanuel who spoke on Friday, when he received the report of the transition/Handing-over Notes Drafting Committee during an enlarged State Executive Council meeting held at theCouncil Chamber, Government House, Uyo.

He pledged continuous support to the incoming administration for its smooth running of the state.

He thanked the relevant Ministries , Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for ensuring transparency and unrestricted access to information on government dealings during the compilation.

“It is going to be a very peaceful, seamless transition. That’s why our transition report is early enough so that they can understudy it.

We owe the incoming administration all the support and all the explanations to help them succeed.

“The committee report is detailed and accurate, and I commend the members for their due diligence and timeliness in drafting and delivering the report”, gov Emmanuel said.

.

The Governor assured that no grey areas will be left on government spendings during his tenure and sued for maximum cooperation and support from civil servants and public office holders for the incoming administration.

Speaking earlier while presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Mrs. Ekerebong Umoh, thanked Governor Emmanuel for finding her and the members of the committee worthy to serve the state in such capacity and for allowing them freehand to review government operations in all MDAs in the state within the period.

Umoh added that the committee was delighted to join the people of Akwa Ibom State to extol the indelible milestones of the outgoing administration and wished the incoming administration peace and availability of resources to build upon the achievements of the current administration.