Danbatta, Kyari, others get merit awards

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, and the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, are among notable Nigerians to be honoured with Political Economist Merit Award, tomorrow in Lagos.

Others expected to be honoured at the event include Governors Udom Emmanuel, Nyesom Wike, Nasir el-Rufai, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dave Umahi and Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

Other award recipients include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Leo Stan Ekeh, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), Maj-Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (Rtd) and Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The event will also feature the public presentation of Nigeria Heroes and Sheroes: Diary of a Journalist of Courage, a book authored by Mr. Ken Ugbechie, Publisher of Political Economist NG.

A statement by Mr Ugbechie described the event as an occasion to celebrate development in the country and reward some of the people who, despite all odds, have sustained the spirit of nationalism and productivity at their various stations in life.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and his Imo counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma would, among other dignitaries, headline the event.

The 644-page book published by Godson and Godman, publishers of Political Economist, curates milestones and imprints of development even as it exposes some of the perils that have over the decades slowed down the advancement of the nation.

According to the statement, “the book periscopes Nigeria’s journey through the decades. It chronicles a people’s march through a forest of hope, faith, triumphs and trials.”