Collapsed building: No casualty recorded, developer flouted stop-work order – Lagos govt

Lagos Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamigbose-Martins

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Sunday disclosed that the developers of the collapsed three-storey building at Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA, Apapa area of the state ignored unsealed a stop work order and continued construction before the eventual collapse.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamigbose-Martins, through the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Mukaila Sanusi, stated that no casualty was recorded at the scene of the incident.

Her words: “he collapse incident, which was flagged on the Physical Planning incident management platform on Sunday evening, triggered immediate preliminary enquiries that showed that officers of LABSCA had issued a number of contravention notices, stop work and seal up orders which the developer ignored and carried on construction without any recourse, whatsoever, to the authorities.

“There has been no report of any casualty, while the site has been cordoned off and taken over by LASBCA

“This particular incident, like similar others, reinforces governments repeated calls for responsible behaviour on the part of all stakeholders in the built environment.

“Lagos State Government has immediately activated inquires into the collapse to unravel the minute details and guide appropriate actions.”