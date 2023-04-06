Chidi Nwanu storms Italy for church programme

Former Nigeria international, Pastor Chidi Nwanu will be ministering at three-day programme organised by the Lord’s Vineyard Evangelical Penticostal Church, Milan, on Sunday, April 9.

Nwanu, who went into full ministration after his active days in football, is based in Belgium.

He will be in Milan, Italy, for the Vineyard Evangelical Pentecostal Church programme as a guest speaker on the occasion of the church’s Men’s Day 2023.

Chidi Nwanu can best be remembered for his sterling performances with the Super Eagles in the USA ’94 World Cup.

He was also a member of the 1988 Olympic squad. He won 20 caps for Nigeria.

Nwanu’s club football career spanned more than 15 years.

He represented the defunct ACB Football Club of Lagos, Westerlo, Beveren and Anderlecht all in Belgium, among others.