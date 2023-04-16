Breaking: INEC declares APC candidate Idris Kebbi governor-elect

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The returning officer of Kebbi state supplementary governorship polls ,professor Yusuf Saidu has declared Dr Nasir Idris winner and governor elect of Kebbi state.

Idris polled 409225 to defeat his opponent from the opposition peoples democratic party general Aminu Bande who polled 360944.

Meanwhile,all party agents have signed the results without objections.



