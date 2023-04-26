Bloody clash over fishing pond claims 3 lives in Nasarawa

By David Odama, LAFIA

A clash between rival groups in the Alingani community of Lafia East Development Area, of Nasarawa State has claimed not less than three lives, while more than ten persons are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Our correspondent gathered that the bloody clash ensued as a result of a disagreement between two rival groups loyal to ward heads appointed for Alingani, by the overseer of the development area, Barr Mohammed Haruna and another one appointment by the ward head of the area, the Oron Akye, Alhaji Abdullahi Ugah.

A source close to the area who did not want his name mentioned claimed said the appointed ward head by the government, Dalhatu Mohammed Omiya, officially wrote to the overseer, intimidating him about the impending crisis emanating from the fishing pond.

“The ward head had reported the matter to the DPO and the Nigerian Air Force 22 Quick Response Wing, stationed in Assakio, the headquarters of the development area, they responded swiftly by moving to the fish pond and warned the trouble shooters to vacate the disputed area which they did.

He alleged that shortly after the military and police had left, the alleged trouble shooters went back to the pond and fished in a particular portion reserved in the custody of the ward head, Omiya.

According to the source, when report got to the authority of the development area, they were summoned for a peace meeting, but refused to honour the invitation for the meeting.

“On Tuesday, the ward head, Omiya, sent some persons loyal to him to go on fishing at the pond, the rival group emerged and attacked them, unfortunately, two persons died in the clash. Today (Wednesday) morning, another person died as a result of the injury sustained in the attack” the source said.

When contacted, the overseer of Lafia East Development Area,. Barrister Mohammed Haruna who confirmed the crisis, said security personnel have been deployed to the area.

The overseer of the development area however declined to comment on the number of casualties recorded but said “I can’t say anything more than what I have told you”.

Police PPRO in the state, Ranham Nansel, who confirmed the crisis, said it was purely leadership tussle and the law will take it cause.

He said the police Commissioner in the state, CP Maiyaki Baba has invited the overseer, the Oron Akye and the two rival ward heads for a meeting while investigating into the matter is ongoing