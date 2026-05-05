Makurdi cult clash claims three lives, residents flee as youths threaten reprisal

File image.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Residents of the Agwan Jukun axis of Makurdi town have been thrown into panic following a bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups that reportedly left three persons dead and several others injured.

The incident, which occurred yesterday evening around 8pm, forced many residents to flee their homes while business activities in the area were abruptly halted as shop owners shut down for safety.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers stormed the community in a coordinated manner, targeting specific individuals. “They came into the area around 8pm and moved straight to their targets. It was clear they knew who they were looking for,” the source said.

According to the resident, one of the victims was killed along Market Street, while others were attacked on Wukari Street. The killing, he noted, was an organized cult attack.

“The way they operated showed they were not just random attackers. It looked like they came from outside the community but had insider information about their targets. There are usually people within who monitor movements and pass information to these groups,” he said.

The aftermath of the attack, he said created fear in the community in particularly around the market area near a small mosque, where tension remained high.

“People are scared to go about their normal activities. Many have fled their homes, and businesses are still shut,” the eyewitness said.

He also raised concerns over possible reprisals, as some youths were reportedly seen brandishing weapons on Monday morning. “This morning, some young men were moving around with weapons, saying there would be retaliation. You can feel the fear in the air,” he added.

Attempts to contact the Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Council, Mr. Joseph Keffi, for his reaction were unsuccessful, as he neither answered calls nor replied to a message sent to his phone as of the time this report was filed.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive details of the incident.