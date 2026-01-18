Kwankwaso, Yusuf camps clash as governor’s planned defection to APC splits Kano

•Kwankwaso, Yusuf camps clash as NNPP unravels

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, was celebrated as Nigeria’s fastest-growing political platform, buoyed by the political machinery of its national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Riding on that momentum, the party swept Kano State from the grip of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Barely months into governance, however, that momentum appears to be slipping.

The NNPP has been engulfed by internal crises that now threaten its survival in Kano and have reportedly pushed its only serving governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to the brink of defection to the APC.

The crisis began with a contentious change of the party’s logo, as the Kwankwaso-led faction replaced the basket of fruits with a book and graduation cap. The move sparked legal battles that have since thrown the party into uncertainty, deepening internal fragmentation.

Sources within the Kano State Government told Sunday Vanguard that the lingering crisis has informed Governor Yusuf’s alleged decision to consider defecting to the APC, as he weighs options ahead of a second-term bid.

The move has, however, angered the Kwankwaso faction, which views it as a betrayal of the movement and the masses that voted the NNPP into power.

As a result, the party has split into two camps: Governor Yusuf’s camp and the Kwankwaso camp.

Governor Yusuf’s camp is reportedly backed by the Speaker and majority members of the Kano State House of Assembly, a significant number of commissioners, members of the State Executive Council, local government chairmen under ALGON, councillors, members of the House of Representatives, and several political appointees.

On the other side, the Kwankwaso camp boasts the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo; the Head of Service; the party’s only serving senator, Sen. Rufai Hanga; the embattled state chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa; some commissioners; and other loyal appointees.

Yusuf’s defection not with our consent — NNPP chair

The Kwankwaso-backed NNPP chairman in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa, said the governor’s alleged plan to defect, alongside other party members, was without the consent or approval of the party.

Dungurawa appealed to those planning to defect to reconsider, warning that such a move would amount to a betrayal of the masses.

“On behalf of the NNPP in Kano State and at the national level, and all segments of this movement — including our youths, women and patriotic citizens — we are aware of developments involving individuals planning to defect to the APC,” he said.

“I want to make it clear that the Kano State party, the national party and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, do not approve of this move. We have done everything possible to persuade them to be patient and remain in the party.”

He urged party members to stay and work towards improving education, agriculture, commerce and other sectors in line with the party’s manifesto.

Leadership tussle deepens crisis

While the NNPP battles legal challenges at the national level, its Kano chapter has been rocked by a fierce leadership tussle.

Executive members of the party at Gargari Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area announced the expulsion of Dungurawa, accusing him of fomenting division, failing to pay party dues and making abusive remarks against the governor.

The party’s National Working Committee, NWC swiftly nullified the action, describing it as “misplaced, undemocratic and of no effect,” and reaffirmed Dungurawa as the legitimate state chairman.

In a dramatic twist, a Kano State High Court later overturned the NWC’s decision and restrained Dungurawa from parading himself as chairman pending the determination of the suit, further compounding the crisis.

No going back on defection plan — Source

Despite the controversy, a source close to the government told Sunday Vanguard that there was no going back on Governor Yusuf’s alleged defection plan.

According to the source, the governor, worried that internal crises could jeopardise his re-election chances, began exploring alternatives within the APC to avoid a repeat of the Zamfara scenario, where intra-party disputes cost a sitting government its mandate.

The move reportedly angered Kwankwaso, who lamented at a recent gathering of party loyalists at his Miller Road residence that he wished the development was only a nightmare.

Deputy Governor pitches tent with Kwankwaso

As the crisis escalated, Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo was away in Saudi Arabia performing the lesser hajj.

Although his birthday goodwill message to Governor Yusuf briefly fuelled speculation of reconciliation, his public reappearance alongside Kwankwaso upon return put an end to doubts about his loyalty.

Gwarzo has since featured prominently in meetings at Kwankwaso’s residence, where party loyalists continue to pledge allegiance.

Political observers say the deputy governor now faces the risk of impeachment, while others believe he could emerge as a governorship candidate if the NNPP survives the turbulence.

Assembly backs Yusuf

The Kano State House of Assembly has thrown its weight behind Governor Yusuf’s second-term ambition.

Speaker Jibrin Falgore has repeatedly declared the Assembly’s support for the governor.

The House has 38 members — 24 NNPP and 14 APC — excluding two deceased NNPP members, giving the governor enough backing to stave off any impeachment attempt.

Kwankwaso rejects defection, sets conditions

Kwankwaso has publicly rejected Governor Yusuf’s defection plan, describing it as painful to hand over the party’s hard-earned mandate to its political rivals.

He urged the governor to resign if he insists on defecting.

“Nothing is as painful as taking our hard-earned victory to our rival camp. If they insist, life will go on,” he said.

Kwankwaso, however, clarified that he has not ruled out joining the APC, insisting that any move must be based on concrete agreements that protect his supporters and Kano’s political future.

“I will not go to the APC blindly. I must be clearly informed of my role, the direction of the journey and the fate of our plans for the common people,” he said, recalling how his political structure was sidelined after helping to form a previous federal government.

APC advantage ahead of 2027

Political analysts say the APC stands to benefit most from the NNPP crisis.

However, Governor Yusuf may face stiff hurdles in the APC, which is already crowded with heavyweight aspirants, including Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, his main rival in 2023, and Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

Observers predict intense negotiations, compromises and power-sharing arrangements ahead of 2027.

Possible gains, Ganduje factor

Supporters of the defection argue it could end Kano’s isolation as an opposition state, unlock federal resources, ease post-election litigations, and help resolve lingering emirship disputes.

If Kwankwaso refuses to follow Yusuf to the APC, analysts say it could significantly diminish his influence in Kano, while strengthening the political standing of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who could regain relevance and influence within the state’s power structure.