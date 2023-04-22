Betara mourns Maihanchi, Taraba Reps’ member-elect

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

An aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara has commiserated with the people and government of Taraba state over the loss of one of its members-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi.

Maihanchi who was elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing federal constituency of the state died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja following a brief illness.

He contested the National Assembly election on the platform of the PDP, defeated his opponents from the All Progressives Congress, APC, the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, by a landslide.

Betara, the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations who also represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno state in a statement issued by his media campaign team expressed shock over Maihanchi’s passing.

He described the late member-elect as a brother and friend, praying for the repose of his soul.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun (from Allah we came, and to Him is our return).

It is with heavy heart that I received the news about the passing away of my brother and Member-elect, Hon.

Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi this morning.

“I was with him shortly before I departed to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj.

“Hon. Ismai’l Maihanshi, member-Elect from Taraba was one of the front soldiers of “One Nation, Forward-together.

“The news of his death came as a huge shock to me, knowing full well the depth of his knowledge and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, which we collectively share.

“Hon. Ismai’l Maihanchi will sorely be missed by all of us. My condolences to the Government and people of Taraba State, as well as his immediate Family. May Almighty Allah forgive his sins and grant the departed soul Jannatul-Firdaus, Amin”, Betara said.