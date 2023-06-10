10th House: How Abbas, Kalu emerged as Reps’ speaker, deputy

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The 10th House Representatives came underway yesterday with the election of the Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

It was three horse race which adopted an open ballot system where the members mentioned the names of their choice candidates for the offices.

While Abbas polled a total number of 353 to beat his rivals in the persons of the immediate past deputy speaker of the 9th House, Hon. Idris Wase and a former chairman of the House Committee on National Intelligence, Aminu Jaji who scored 3 votes each, Kalu was elected unopposed.

In his inaugural speech, Abbas dedicated his victory to his colleagues, saying it was all about a united House.

Acknowledging that the speakership position was keenly fought, the Speaker however said his administration would be just, fair and guided by the constitution of the land.

He pledged not to discriminate against any member or political party.

He said: “This victory is not just about me; it is about all of us coming together as a united House to serve the Nigerian people diligently. It is about honouring the trust that has been placed in us and working tirelessly to deliver on our promises of good governance and effective representation.

“It is worthy to note that the speakership campaign witnessed in the past few months was democracy at play. But today, all of that has come to pass, and it is time to forge ahead and work together for our people for our common good.

“I do not take this mandate bestowed on me as the Nigerian Speaker for granted. I want to assure you today that I shall be just and fair to every one of you irrespective of our perceived differences. I shall operate a House that you all will be proud of. I shall be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the House Rules. Our doors will be open for members of APC, PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, APGA, SDP, ADC and YPP as we strongly believe nation-building is a Joint Task.”

10th House to surpass gains of 9th parliamentary

Abbas also said that his administration will sustain and even surpass the gains recorded by the 9th House of Representatives.

“My dear colleagues, those of us that were privileged to serve in the just concluded 9th House of Representatives will attest to the fact that appreciable successes had been recorded under my predecessor, Rt. Hon. Femi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, CFR, who from tomorrow, will assume office as the Chief of Staff to the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria. I will like to congratulate him for finishing his tenure as Speaker successfully and for his new national assignment. The former Speaker remains a great Nigerian whose service to the fatherland in the past 20 years as a legislator is unmatched. I commend him for his sacrifices for Nigeria and his support for the new 10th House of Representatives.

“Honourable Colleagues, under my watch, the 10th House shall sustain and even surpass the gains of the 9th House. That is my prayer. We shall carry out the task before us jointly. We shall introduce reforms and innovations for the benefit of Nigerians. In a few weeks, we shall be reeling out the legislative agenda that will shape the 10th House of Representatives”, he said.

We shall work in harmony with the executive, judiciary

The Speaker also said that the House will work in harmony with the executive and the judicial arms of government for the good of the country.

He also pledged robust cooperation with his deputy to deliver on their mandate even as he invited members to key into their vision of providing purposeful leadership.

“We shall work closely and inter-dependently with the Executive and Judiciary to give Nigerians the good governance they deserve. We stand at a crucial juncture in our nation’s history, where challenges abound, but so do opportunities. We will champion legislations that will uplift the lives of our fellow citizens, promote social justice, and drive sustainable development.

“We will focus on strengthening our security apparatus, collaborating with relevant stakeholders to combat insurgency, terrorism, and all forms of criminalities. We aim to help create a safe and secure environment that fosters economic growth and social stability.

“Through legislation, the 10th House will promote entrepreneurship and support small and medium-scale enterprises. We shall diversify our economy and provide sustainable employment opportunities for our youth. We are aware of the challenges in our education, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors amongst others.

“We will work in harmony with the executive arm while upholding principles of checks and balances. Our collaboration will be anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“Honourable Colleagues, may I remind all of us that we hold our respective offices in trust for the Nigerian people. We must, therefore, justify the confidence reposed in us by our constituents to represent their interests and work committedly for our dear nation.

“Working closely with my deputy, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, we shall provide purposeful leadership in the 10th House of Representatives.

“My dear colleagues, I invite you all to be on board for the next four years as we embark on this Nigerian Project to renew the hope of our people”, Abbas said.

How Abbas, Kalu emerged

Earlier, the deputy clerk to the national assembly, Kamaru Ogunlana kicked off the electoral process before his principal, Magaji Tambuwal emerged from the Senate at the end of a similar exercise to complete it.

It will be recalled that Abbas and Kalu were the preferred choices of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the offices.

But their unveiling on May 8 triggered fierce opposition from a number of their colleagues such as Wase, Jaji, Doguwa, Hon. Aliyu Betara, Hon. Miriam Onuoha, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi amongst others who later formed a Group of 7(G7), vowing to run against his nomination.

But at the twilight of the inauguration of the 10th assembly, Betara, Gagdi heeded the voice of wisdom and joined Doguwa who had long stepped down for the joint ticket.

But Wase and Jaji were adamant and vowed to run to the end.

At the inauguration, the majority leader of the 9th House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa from Kano State nominated Abass for the speakership position.

“I rise to present to my colleagues a humble man, a reliable man you can depend on and have your eyes closed, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass”, he said.

The nomination was seconded by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West.

Abbas was to later accept his nomination.

At this point, Ogunlana asked if there were “further nominations “.

A shout of “no, no” erupted from the chamber.

It however suddenly simmered down when Hon. Tijani Kayode, representing Offa federal constituency of Kwara State nominated Wase.

The nomination was also seconded by Mohammed Abdulmumuni, representing the Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency of Nasarawa State.

Accepting his nomination, Wase said “My respected colleagues, Members-Elect, I stand to first of all appreciate God Almighty for the journey so far in my life. We are very few, 360 among the over 200 million Nigerians to represent them and act on their behalf. Colleagues, I want to thank you and appreciate it. I want to say that I believe democracy should strive. Democracy should strive. I believe in equity, fairness and justice. I believe that Nigeria must move forward. I believe that we don’t need to truncate and tie our hands down. It is in light of this that I pray that God Almighty continue from what our founding fathers have who have sacrificed their lives for democracy. My heart bleeds as I see what is going on in the country. Colleagues, we all fought and continue to fight for democracy. I hereby submit myself to be the voice of the voiceless to be the true representative of the Nigerian populace, to be a co-partner in the Nigerian development project. I hereby accept the nomination”.

Yet again, a third nomination for Jaji ensued from Hon. Ahmed Yusuf Doro who represents Katsina Bindawa/Mani federal constituency of Katsina State

It was seconded by Hon. Mohammed Aliyu Ibrahim from the Malumfashi/Kafur federal constituency of Katsina State.

Accepting his nomination, Jaji said “Today is a day of history, a day that all of us reckoned with democracy. This nomination comes to me as a source of concern and I feel excited that today on the 13 of June, I’m one of those who stand to protect and defend democracy. It’s like yesterday that we concluded the general election where all the political parties participated despite the fragile unity that we have in the country and by the grace of God we were able to overcome it. So this election will not be different from the other one. We stand to believe power is from God. Is only God that will give power to whoever he wishes and if given the opportunity we will do the needful. Dear Honourable Colleagues, I rise to accept the nomination by my Honourable colleagues wholeheartedly”.

The speech signaled the end of the nominations just voting commenced immediately.

At the end of the exercise, the clerk, Tambuwal announced that Abbas polled a total of 353 while Wase and Jaji got 3 votes each.

“Members-elect, Abbas, having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner and returned as speaker of the House”, Tambuwal said.

The declaration prompted a spontaneous jubilation in the chamber.

The emergence of Kalu as Deputy Speaker

The emergence of Kalu as the deputy speaker of the House followed a call by the clerk.

On that note, Hon. Babajimi Benson representing Ikorodo Federal constituency of Lagos State nominated Kalu for the office of the deputy speaker.

He said “I rise today in the spirit of inclusion, marginalization, correcting the marginalization to nominate a man who has 45 bills in the House, a legal luminary, publicity chairman, spokesmen per excellence, a man of justice, character, a good conscience, a man who at 29 became an LGA chairman, 32 became a commissioner in Abia State. He’s prepared to compliment to the good effort of our speaker of the 10th assembly, I rise to nominate Benjamin Okezie Kalu as the deputy speaker of the 10th House of Representatives”.

Upon his nomination, the shout of “Kalu, Kalu” filled the air.

The nomination was seconded by Kadijat Buka Abba Ibrahim representing Damaturu/Guiba/Gulani/Tarmuna federal constituency of Yobe State.

Accepting his nomination, Kalu said “My name is Benjamin Okezie Kalu representing Nigerians, starting from Bende federal constituency of Abia State.I rise to accept the nomination ably presented by Hon. Babajimi Benson and ably seconded by Hon. Kadijat”.

At this juncture, the clerk asked “Are there other nominations”?

Shouts of “no-no” resonated, making the clerk declare and return Kalu elected unopposed.

How Wase, Jaji got 3 votes each

Wase and Jaji’s votes came from the two of their colleagues that nominated and seconded them. The others were their personal votes.

359 members take oath

Meanwhile, a total of 359 members took their oath of office. It will be recalled that the House has the membership of 360 but only 359 will be participating in the elections due to the death of a member-elect from Taraba State, Isma’ila Maihanchi.

He was elected to represent Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency but died shortly after the February 25 general elections.

Gbajabiamila hands over to Abbas

Meanwhile, the immediate past speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on the sidelines of the inauguration formally handed over to Abbas.

Performing the ritual, Gbajabiamila said

“On behalf of the members of the ninth assembly and I believe the 10th assembly, I congratulate you on your election as the speaker of the 10th assembly. I wish you well. It is not an easy feat. But from what I know, you’ll do a good job. We are your members. On behalf of them, I hand over handover notes as the speaker of the 9th assembly. This will be a guide to you and I hope you continue from where I left”.

Dignitaries

Amongst the dignitaries that graced the event were some former speakers and the deputy speakers of the House which included Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Alhaji Ghali Umar Nabba, Hon. Patricia Etteh, Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, Hon Babangida Nguruje amongst former clerks of the House.