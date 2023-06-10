10th Speakership race: Roll call of members-elect commences in House of Reps

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A roll call of members-elect is currently underway in the House of Representatives.

The exercise is a precursor to the election of the presiding officers; the speaker and the deputy speaker for the 10th National Assembly.

It is being conducted by the clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria.

The roll call is done on state by state basis.

It will be recalled that the House has a membership of 360 but only 359 will be participating in the elections due to the death of a member-elect from Taraba State, Isma’ila Maihanchi.

He was elected to represent Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency but died shortly after the February 25 general elections.

The election of the speaker and the deputy speaker will kick off immediately after the roll call.