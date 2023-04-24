BBNaija’s Miracle passes flight instructor examination

Big Brother Naija Season 3 winner Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, popularly known as Miracle, has revealed that he has rounded up his flight instructor exams.

He made this known on his Instagram page on Monday, as he posted a screenshot of his exam report.

The reality TV star wrote, “I can now go and play GTA in peace!”.

Miracle was in aviation school prior to the BBNaija show and returned to complete his training immediately after clinching the grand prize.