Bayern Munich make decision on Tuchel’s future

By Efosa Taiwo

Bayern Munich have decided to keep faith with Thomas Tuchel despite an unfortunate start to life at the club.

Tuchel was appointed on April 10 to replace Julian Nagelsmann whose dismissal came as a shock considering Bayern’s stellar performance so far in the season.

Since taking over, the former Chelsea manager has overseen Bayern’s exit from the Champions League and the DFB Pokal.

They also gave up the top spot in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

However, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “Bayern will not change their stance on Thomas Tuchel, no matter what happens in the Bundesliga.

“Summer transfer window will be planned with him in order to re-start the project next season.

“Bayern will be busy on the market. New striker, main priority.”