Basketball camp dunks off in Otta

By Jacob Ajom

The Adeola Oluwatoyin Ajayi Foundation Basketball Camp has dunked off in Otta, Ogun state with over 150 kids in attendance.

Initiator of the programme and former Nigeria basketball player, Adeola Ajayi told the media in Lagos yesterday that this year’s camp which runs through April 19, will impact kids with basic techniques and tactics of basketball, hone their skills and mentor them in entrepreneurship and skill acquisition.

“In addition, we have one of the best American basketball coaches, Curtis Berry who also played professional baseball in Europe for over 15 years. His presence here will do a lot of good for the kids,” Ajayi said.

The Adeola Ajayi Foundation has also renovated the School Three, Otta basketball court and a classroom block, provided hundreds of basketball kits and apparels for the successful execution of the programme.

Speaking at the media briefing, proprietor of Dodan Warriors Basketball Club, Colonel Sam Ahmedu said, “I am moved by Ajayi’s gesture. We have a lot of Nigerian players based abroad but only a few have come back home to give back to the society. The camp is a development in the right direction. It is a wake up call to other Nigeria internationals to help develop our sport because if we wait for the basketball federation, not much can be achieved.”

The 2023 Adeola Ajayi Basketball Camp will round off with organisers paying a visit to a charity home in Ogun state.