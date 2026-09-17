Anambra Debts: Obidient coordinator, Tanko releases Obi’s 2014 handover report, N86.7bn net balance

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp, Online News Editor

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has released a copy of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi’s 2014 handover report, which showed a net balance of N86.67 billion in the state’s financial position at the end of his administration.

Tanko shared the document on X on Wednesday amid the ongoing dispute between Obi and the Anambra State Government over loans, inherited debts and other financial obligations attributed to previous administrations.

In a statement accompanying the document, Tanko challenged governors who had governed Anambra State since 1999 to make their handover notes public.

“Let other governors, from 1999 till date, have the courage to publish their handover notes to their successors, as Peter Obi has done. Be accountable to the people,” he said.

The document, dated March 17, 2014, was addressed by Obi to his successor, Willie Obiano, and contained a summary of the state’s financial position as of the close of business on March 14, 2014, the final working day of Obi’s administration.

According to the document, Obi listed local investments as of March 14, 2014, at N27 billion, while foreign currency investments of $156 million were valued at N26.5 billion.

It also listed certified state and Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, balances of N28.17 billion and a Federal Government-approved refund of N10 billion.

After deducting the estimated liabilities, the report recorded the “NET BALANCE” as N86,665,985,574.06.

In his covering letter to Obiano, Obi wrote: “As Friday 14 March, 2014 was the final working day of my Administration, I also forward herewith, the summary of the full financial statement of Anambra State (copies of which are herein attached) as at close of business on that day.”

The release of the report comes amid the Anambra State Government’s claim that it is still servicing loans and other financial obligations inherited from previous administrations, including those incurred during Obi’s tenure.

Obi has rejected the claims, insisting that his administration left no outstanding salaries, pensions or gratuities, while contractors for duly executed and certified projects had also been paid.

The former governor has challenged anyone to prove otherwise, saying, “If anybody can establish anything to the contrary, I will stop campaigning.”

The state government, however, has maintained its position on the inherited liabilities.