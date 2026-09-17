Obi-Kwankwaso ticket will rewrite Nigeria’s political history — Ijebor

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Anselm Ijebor, has said the emergence of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, will alter Nigeria’s political equation ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ijebor, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said Obi’s emergence had introduced what he described as a fresh political proposition into the 2027 contest.

He said Obi’s campaign message centred on inclusive leadership, good governance, development and renewed commitment to Nigerians.

According to Ijebor, Obi’s candidacy had generated discussions among political stakeholders, particularly those who believe the 2027 election should provide voters an opportunity to assess the records, competence, character and vision of the candidates.

“For the NDC and its growing supporters, Obi represents more than just another name on the presidential ballot. His emergence is being projected as a new political option capable of challenging established narratives and broadening the choice available to voters across Nigeria,” he said.

Ijebor said political realignments and grassroots engagements were intensifying across the country as parties and candidates prepare for the 2027 elections.

He described the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket as capable of changing the political conversation, saying the NDC candidacy had become part of the emerging calculations ahead of the election.

“Obi’s NDC candidacy has introduced a fresh political proposition and placed the political landscape firmly within the emerging 2027 political calculations in Nigeria,” he said.

Ijebor further said the presence of Obi and Kwankwaso on the ballot would give voters another platform to consider in the presidential contest.

“As the race gradually gathers momentum, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Nigeria’s 2027 political equation is no longer business as usual,” he said.

“With Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on the ballot, the people of Nigeria are set to witness a contest where new ideas, fresh perspectives and the power of the electorate will take centre stage.

“2027 is coming, Nigerians are watching. The political narrative will change,” Ijebor said.