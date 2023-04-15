Achonu emerges Imo Labour Party gov’ship candidate

Achonu

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Former Senator for Imo North, Athan Achonu, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11 election in Imo State.

Achonu clinched victory in a keenly contested election held in Owerri, the state capital, Saturday.

The Chairman of Election Panel and governor-elect of Abia State, Alex Otti, declared Achonu the winner of the primary, having scored the highest number of votes.

Otti said Achonu scored 134 votes while his closest rival, Jack Ogunewe, had 125 votes.

In a remark, Athan Achonu said the mandate meant a lot to him, promising never to disappoint.