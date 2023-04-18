Abia court stops ABSIEC from holding LG poll

By Henry Ojelu

An Abia State High Court sitting in Arochukwu has restrained the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC, from organising the state’s Local Government election scheduled for May 19, 2023.

Justice Benson Anya granted the order in a suit filed by Engr. Nwabueze Onwuneme against ABSIEC, , Attorney General of Abia State, Prof. Mkpa Mkpa and Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The order which was granted on March 23, 2023, but obtained yesterday by Vanguard, restrained ABSIEC from organizing or conducting any election or acting on any election timetable or programme pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The matter was adjourned to April 23, 2023 for hearing of the motion on notice.