A.Y vs Basketmouth vs Julius Agwu: Not a laughing matter

By Sylvester kwentua

Basketmouth’s beef with A.Y may have trended for some weeks; but it was showing signs of ending, until veteran comedian, Julius Agwu, recently decided to get involved.

Nobody could really point out what the real issue was between Basketmouth and A.Y, as the two comedians blamed and counter blamed each other for the beef. However, after A.Y in a recent show re-established his love and respect for Baskemouth, many Nigerians were happy that finally the two comedians were on their way to reconciliation, until Julius Agwu made a grant entry, so to speak.

In a recent interview with Naija FM, Julius Agwu reflected on the beef between his two colleagues and expressed his belief that there might be more to the quarrel than just the claims made by A.Y.

”I don’t think it’s just N30, 000. Maybe there is more. Na we dey backstage. We no go fit know. Maybe there is something else that is making them angry and they have both carried in their minds that is causing dem quarrel.” Agwu said.

Agwu also recounted his own experience with AY, recalling how he had called AY to request a rescheduling of his yearly Easter Sunday comedy show because it coincided with his own event on the same day. However, according to Julius Agwu, AY refused and hung up on him.

”Laugh for Christ sake was every Easter Sunday before AY began to do promo saying he was doing one show. I called AY telling him that day is my day, he cut the call on my neck,” he added.

Julius Agwu’s comment, though were his opinion, didn’t go down well with A.Y, who was quick to remind Julius Agwu that he was not looking for friends.

While responding to the claims of his senior colleague via his verified Instagram account, A.Y, who posted several pictures to prove his point, wrote a letter to Agwu.

“Dear senior colleague, Julius Agwu, my question is, how is it even possible to lay claims to the fact that I took over your Easter Sunday date with the following verifiable facts? Laff 4 Christ Sake stopped in 2009 and only came back on October 23rd, 2011. The same year I did AY Live on Workers Day May 1st (which obviously was not on Easter Sunday).” A.Y began.

AY further revealed that in 2012, the ‘Laff 4 Christ Sake’ show took place in London on Easter Sunday, and in 2013, it was held in Port Harcourt on Good Friday, not on Easter Sunday, adding that Julius Agwu also performed at AY Live on Easter Sunday in 2013, an event which he insists should have been an issue if the date was stolen as Agwu claims.

Sharing more pictures, AY said his family and Agwus shared a cordial relationship as family friends after his Easter show in 2013, adding that Agwu had once apologised to him for all wrong doings.

He said, “I was a performing act at your London show in 2015 (where I had to buy my own airline ticket to support you due to the unforeseen situation that happened to you). Shows every event concerning you that the AY Show covered at different times. It was on one of such occasions that you invited my wife and I over to your birthday and apologised for all the wrong accusations over the years in the presence of Okey Bakassi and other key industry players. Fast forward to 2023, here we are again with this libellous video that will not be tolerated. Should this continue without any proof to your claims of me bewitching you, I will be filing a slanderous lawsuit against you for consistently trying to damage my reputation.

“Finally, projecting peace across boards doesn’t make me a weakling. Neither am I seeking any form of unnecessary friendship that is laced with negativity.” A.Y ended.