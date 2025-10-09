Julius Agwu loses mother

A screengrab from the video Julius Agwu posted,

Julius d’genius Agwu, ace comedian and actor, has lost his mother, popularly called “Mama Gee”. He announced the passing of his mother in a post on X (Twitter).

He wrote: “My dearest mother has gone to be with the Lord. Mama Gee, you will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Attached to the post was an old video of Julius Agwu paying a surprise visit to her in the farm. Shocked, she swivelled round preparing to defend herself with a cassava stem.

When she found that it was her son, her face lit up, and she hugged him, then started to laugh and dance.

Julius Agwu did not say anything about how his mother died.

