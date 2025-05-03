Now that Okey Bakassi is Traditional Ruler

Reports about ace comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, best known as Okey Bakassi, becoming the traditional ruler of his hometown have been making the rounds on social media.

The news sounds funny to many. Don’t get it wrong. From comedy to public office as a Senior Special Adviser SSA, on entertainment matters to former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, and now, a traditional ruler. It’s thrilling to accept that a person as funny as Okey Bakassi will easily switch to the more serious role of overseeing the affairs of his people. “His greatness is unstoppable,” says a netizen, Teddy Nelson. That is it; he is unstoppable!

With this coronation, Okechukwu Onyegbule, let me keep Bakassi aside for now, becomes the second monarch to receive the respected “Okwe” title in the history of his hometown, a community revered for its strong cultural heritage and unity.

His new role as traditional ruler marks the beginning of a shift from the entertainment landscape where he has built a robust career spanning two decades.

If you are familiar with Okey Bakassi during his days as a comedian, you’ll understand where I am driving at. Though we had and still have veteran Ali Baba, Okey ruled the comedy space with another veteran, Julius ‘de Genius’ Agwu. The duo made the audience’s day with rib cracking jokes during shows. I remember interviewing both of them in early 2000 somewhere in Festac. Omo, tears from much laughter blurred my vision. I can’t remember the headline or content of the interview but I can recall vividly that for each question, they played around with jokes before giving an answer. That time out with the duo was most thrilling.

Now that the funny Okey Bakassi holds the title of His Royal Highness, Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, OKWE II of Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community in Ahiazu Mbaise, Imo State, will he still make jokes? At events and meetings, will he chip in rib cracking statements to entertain his audience? A Facebook user Markson Na’ambo is also wondering along the same line. He wrote, “The people go laugh tire. I pray and hope they take him seriously.” Also, Eruore Dickson commented, “This is really a Nollywood movie playing in that community now.”

We are thinking this way because of the saying that the rain cannot wash away the spots on the skin of the leopard. I think Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule will still have Okey Bakassi in him because comedy is in him; it’s his talent.