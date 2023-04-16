16 killed, nine injured as fire razes building in Dubai 

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 16 people have been confirmed dead while nine others injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates.

Local media said the blaze happened in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, which shelters many migrant workers and traders.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building, according to BBC on Sunday.

Dubai Civil Defence said it was caused by a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

The Al-Ras area is near the city’s gold and spice markets, which are popular tourist attractions.

Dubai Civil Defence has disclosed that an investigation into the deadly blaze was under way.

It said it was important that “residential and commercial building owners and residents” fully comply “with security and safety requirements and guidelines to avoid accidents and protect people’s lives”.

Among the dead are four Indian and three Pakistani nationals, BBC quoted local media.

Salinga Gudu said that his brother Gudu Saliyakoondu, a watchman from India’s Tamil Nadu state, had died trying to save residents inside the building.

“I was so scared because that is the building my brother works in. He went up to help and never came back down,” he said.