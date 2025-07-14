Nine killed in US nursing home fire

A nighttime fire at a nursing home has left nine people dead in the northeastern US state of Massachusetts after a desperate rescue operation, local authorities said Monday.

The fire that broke out Sunday at an assisted living facility in the city of Fall River was “an unspeakable tragedy,” Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon told reporters.

“Nine people lost their lives in this building last night,” Bacon said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims.”

Local media aired footage of residents being taken away from the scene on stretchers.

One person remains in critical condition, over 30 were taken to hospitals and at least a dozen were saved in a rescue requiring ladders, Bacon added.

Five fighters who were injured in the blaze have already been released from the hospital.

Firefighters who responded to the call shortly before 10:00 pm local time saw heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building with occupants trapped inside, the fire department said.

Around 70 people resided at the Gabriel House, and some 50 firefighters were mobilized to fight the blaze.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey expressed her condolences to the victims’ families over “the most horrific news imaginable.”

“I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilient, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy,” she said on X.