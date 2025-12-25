Fire razes parts of 25-storey building in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Pandemonium broke out Tuesday evening as fire engulfed parts of the Great Nigeria Insurance House, a 25-storey building on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the incident was reported at about 4:41 p.m., prompting the immediate deployment of firefighters from the Ebute Elefun and Dolphin fire stations, with reinforcements from the Sari Iganmu station and the Alausa headquarters. Firefighters reportedly arrived at the scene within 12 minutes, at approximately 4:53 p.m.

The fire, the service said, originated on the fifth floor of the building and spread downward from that level, affecting up to the fifth floor of the 25-storey structure, which is largely used as a warehouse for the storage and sale of clothing materials, in addition to corporate offices and a few shops.

As of press time, no casualties had been reported, while firefighters continued to battle the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Confirming the incident, Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said, “Firefighting operations are ongoing,” and assured that all necessary measures had been put in place to bring the situation under control. She added that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.