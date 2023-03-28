Why we suspended manual confirmation of results — WAEC

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has given reasons for the suspension of manual confirmation of results. Noting that the digital application was seamless and timely.

Recall that the body recently announced the suspension of manual confirmation of WAEC results.

In a signed statement by the Ag. Head, Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, the body noted that digital confirmation of results can be made by individuals, and corporate organisations, among others, provided an authentic email address was given.

Part of the release by WAEC’s image maker read: “The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria is pleased to inform institutions, organizations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the Council will no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date, as the Council has launched the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates.

“In addition, efforts are underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980 and updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates. Institutions and organizations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates.

“Note that certificates accessed and shared through the platform are authentic and sourced directly from the WAEC database.

“We implore stakeholders and the general public to utilize the digital certificate platform developed to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual access and confirmation system.

“We kindly request that institutions, organizations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, etc, provide email addresses for the digital sharing, receiving, and verification of certificates. Furthermore, all concerned should please update their portals to accommodate the sharing of the WAEC certificate.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform can be accessed online through www.waec.org and the mobile version can be downloaded on the Android and IOS app stores.

“For further inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to assist you,” Adesina noted.