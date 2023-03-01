Why we arrested House Majority Leader, Doguwa — Police

Doguwa

.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Yakubu on Wednesday said it arrested the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa for alleged complicity in electoral violence recorded in Tudun Wada LGA of the state during the just concluded general elections.

CP Yakubu in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna said Doguwa was invited by the command but failed to honour the invitation hence his arrest at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA on his way traveling out of the state.

The Commissioner further said the house leader will soon be arraigned before the court for a suspected case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The statement reads, “Following complaints received on the gruesome murder of three persons, causing grievous injury to eight others in Tudun Wada LGA on 26/02/2023 while the collation of election results was ongoing and an alleged viral video of some victims with suspected gunshots in the Social Media, the Commissioner of Police in charge of 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, CP Muhammad Yakubu directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command to carry out a thorough investigation.

“In continuation of the investigation, on 27th February 2023, the Department extended a formal invitation to Honorable Alhassan Ado Garba Doguwa, a member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency for his alleged complicity in the incident. Sequel to his refusal to honour the invitation, the Command was left with no other option than to activate a motion that would lead to his arrest. He was subsequently arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai Kano at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspects arrested will soon be charged to court for prosecution, and the effort to get others at large is being intensified.

“While the Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of Kano State for their peaceful conduct in maintaining law and order during the concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections and its aftermath, the Command is reiterating its commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of the ‘’Kanawan Dabo’’.

“Accordingly, the CP demonstrated his willingness to tame any subversive element(s) or actor(s) no matter how highly placed, if they are out to disrupt the existing peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the State” the statement however reads.