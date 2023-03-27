Why Ayu deserves to be suspended – Wike 

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has justified why the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, deserved to be suspended and ultimately removed.

Wike stated this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday.

Recall that the Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, suspended Ayu on Sunday after passing a vote of no confidence on him for anti-party activities.

According to Wike, Ayu played a major role in the crisis that befell PDP in the just-conluded 2023 general elections.

Wike said, “I am in support of the suspension. In fact, if he (Ayu) had left before now, they would have said that was why the PDP failed the election.

“First of all, if you are a member of the party will you be happy with the way the party is today?

“It is only in this country that you see someone who has failed woefully, and without any conscience, would still like to occupy the position.

“In advanced countries and (if) you are the head of the party, I feel like such a colossal failure. You do not need anybody to tell you to throw in the towel.

“So those in his ward from Benue are hungry

Why are they angry before now? Ayu ought to have left that office.

“People were saying we were pushing for Ayu to leave and that we had a hidden agenda to make PDP fail.

“Ayu remained and PDP didn’t win. You lost your unit as National Chairman. You lost your ward, as National Chairman. You lost your Local government.

“As National Chairman of the party, not only did you take a distant third in the presidential election, you also lost in the state gubernatorial election,” he said.

Wike said that stakeholders who have the PDP’s interest at heart, cannot sit back and watch it being destroyed in the hands of individuals who have nothing attached to the party.

The Rivers governor said no one can take directives from a politician who could not deliver his ward and was not able to ensure the party was successful at his local government and state level.

“What then is your contribution?” he wondered.