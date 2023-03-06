We also have evidence of voter intimidation – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, George Agbakahi has claimed that the party also has evidence of voter intimidation and suppression against its members during the February 25 presidential election.

Agbakahi disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday.

The South-East leader of the Tinubu Support Organisation said there was no perfect election anywhere in the world.

He said, “Mind you, there are some states that there were also disenfranchisement of the APC voters. Typical examples of which we already have records; go to Anambra State, go to Enugu State, where Peter Obi got over 500,000 votes and the APC and the PDP were getting less than 10,000 votes.

“A typical example again is Enugu State where Obi got about 490,000 votes and the APC as a party garnered only 4000 plus votes. So let’s reason together, ” he said.

The APC chieftain said, “What I am saying is that we have also got evidence that there were voter suppression, there were voter intimidation against the APC members.”

His comments come following the outcome of the presidential election of which the PDP and the Labour Party have rejected over alleged rigging and voter intimidation.

Recall that Obi won Anambra with 584,621 votes, as the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the PDP could not score up to 10,000 votes in any of the local government areas.

The closest rival was the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 9,036 votes.

The APGA presidential candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi, got 7,388 votes while the Young Progressive Congress got 1,997.

Obi also won Enugu with 11339 votes, with the APC and PDP candidates polling 64 and 395 votes respectively.

However, the APC leader said there was no perfect election anywhere in the world.

He said, “There is no perfect election all over the world. You remember vividly in 2007 or 2003 elections, President Olusegun Obasanjo came out openly when he was asked questions by the foreign press believe in London, said it categorically that there is no perfect election.”

The APC chieftain said what to do in situations like this was to check the all the variables involved.