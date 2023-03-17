Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager

Vieira

Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday with the club hurtling towards the Premier League relegation places after a poor run of form left them three points above the drop.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” said chairman Steve Parish.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

Palace, who are 12th and on a run of one win in 14 league games, said in a statement that “the process to appoint a new manager is under way”.

Three members of Vieira’s coaching staff — Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun — have also left Selhurst Park.

Parish added: “Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.”

Palace did not win a game in 2023 under former Arsenal and French midfielder Vieira.