USIP restates commitment to peace in Nigeria 

United States Institute of Peace (USIP) says it remains committed to the Nigerian Government in the pursuit of peace and harmony in line with its strategy of fostering and deepening strategic partnerships on peace-building with governmental institutions.



Dr Chris Kwaja, acting Country Director of USIP in Nigeria, gave the assurance in Abuja on Friday in a bilateral engagement with the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE).



OSPRE was established by President Muhammadu Buhari, under Executive Order 13, pursuant to Article 58 of the Treaty of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in line with Article 16 of the 1999 Protocol on the Mechanism relating to Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security.



According to Kwaja, the USIP-Nigeria country office is committed to working with the government at all levels in the pursuit of peace in Nigeria.



He said this was in the light of USIP’s unique role in facilitating strategic policy and community-level engagements for sustainable peace and harmony.



“USIP’S work in Nigeria is related to supporting the activities of working groups made up of eminent civic leaders working on peacebuilding and governance.



“The leaders act as key voices on peacebuilding-related advocacy, with policymakers and state institutions, as well as the Nigerian Network of Facilitators operating across 12 states in Nigeria,” he said.

Kwaja said the group’s support of peace working groups helped to facilitate dialogues and mediations on community-level conflicts which were crucial.



He reiterated the commitment of the group to continue to work in Nigeria with Nigerians, especially leaders in peace working groups to ensure sustained peace and harmony.

Kwaja also said that the group had accepted the request to serve as a member of the Consortium for Conflict Resolution and Development in Nigeria.



Also, Mr Chris Ngwodo, Director-General of OSPRE, said that such partnership was crucial in areas of support in programmes.



Ngwodo made the call for USIP to serve as a member of the Consortium for Conflict Resolution and Development, which was coordinated by the OSPRE and under the Presidency.



“A partnership between the OSPRE and USIP is an important one, given that as governmental institutions there are opportunities for experience sharing and learning exchange.



“This can facilitate the development of shared and systemic approaches to sustainable peace in Nigeria,” Ngwodo said.