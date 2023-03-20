Umahi dissolves boards, commissions, devt centre leadership in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Monday, dissolved all the boards, commissions and the leadership of the development centre coordinators in the State.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner called on all those affected to hand over all government property in their possession, including their official vehicles to the office of the SSG, in the State.

The statement read: “His Excellency the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, CON, has approved the immediate dissolution of Boards, Commissions, and Development Centre Coordinators, except Ebonyi State University Governing Council.

“In view of the foregoing, the Development Centre Coordinators are to handover all government property in their possession including their official vehicles to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, on or before the close of work on Tuesday 21st March, 2023. Similarly, the Boards and Commissions are to handover government property in their possession to their parent Ministries on or before the close of work on Tuesday 21st March, 2023.

“The Government shall constitute a transition committee who will advise the Government whether to reconstitute, the Boards, Commissions and Development Centre Coordinators or leaves it for the incoming administration.

“For your information, State Government has taken note of members of the Boards, Commissions and Development Centre Coordinators who served very well in their various offices and would be accommodated during reconstitution.

“All concerned must comply immediately to this important Government directive. “