Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives for Trump talks at White House

Ukraine President, Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Tuesday for talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump, as Kyiv seeks fresh diplomatic and military support in its fight against Russia.

The talks come as both Kyiv and Moscow intensify long-range strikes and US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war remain stalled more than four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Relations between Zelensky and Trump have warmed since the start of the US president’s second term, with Trump this month offering Kyiv licenses to produce Patriot air defense missiles and suggesting Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help end the war.

Zelensky is pushing for fresh supplies of anti-ballistic missiles, and a discussion on ways to revive diplomacy, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer,” Zelensky said on X after arriving in the United States.

Last month was the deadliest for Ukraine civilians since April 2022, according to the United Nations, as Russia increased its use of difficult-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

“It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important,” the Ukrainian official said.

Zelensky also plans to attend a memorial ceremony for senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Ukraine supporter who died unexpectedly this month at age 71.

– ‘Amazing job’ –

Since returning to power early last year, Trump has ended direct deliveries of US arms to Kyiv in favor of a program allowing European countries to buy weapons for Ukraine.

Washington nevertheless remains a major ally, supplying intelligence and access to the Starlink satellite system used for battleground communications.

Relations between the two leaders have recovered since their extraordinary Oval Office confrontation in February 2025, when Trump accused Zelensky of ingratitude and “gambling with World War III.”

At their latest meeting in Turkey this month, Trump praised Zelensky for doing “an amazing job” and offered Kyiv licenses to manufacture Patriot missiles.

Zelensky spoke last week with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about how to “reinvigorate diplomacy” after the Middle East war pushed Ukraine talks down Washington’s agenda.

Previous US mediation efforts foundered over Ukrainian territory claimed by Russia.

– Sanctions push –

After the White House meeting and Graham memorial, Zelensky was expected to address senators at 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), shortly before an initial procedural vote on a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill.

Graham had spent more than a year championing the measure and reached an agreement with the White House on revised legislation shortly before his death.

The bill has 62 Senate co-sponsors, but some Democrats are uneasy about provisions that would expand Trump’s power to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian energy.

Supporters hope a strong bipartisan vote will speed final passage and increase pressure on the House of Representatives, where the legislation faces deeper divisions.

The visit therefore presents Zelensky with an unfamiliar task: persuading Democratic skeptics after previous trips were dominated by hardened Republican opposition to aid for Kyiv.

That resistance has not disappeared. Last week, 76 House Republicans supported an unsuccessful attempt to cut off all US security assistance to Ukraine.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have meanwhile cooled since Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last August.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Monday that talks on an aerial ceasefire were underway and has warned that increased Ukrainian attacks inside Russia will prolong the war.

Ukraine has recently stepped up strikes on Russian oil depots, refineries and shipping, contributing to fuel shortages.

Hours before Zelensky’s meeting with Trump, Kyiv launched hundreds of drones at Russia, including Moscow.

Russia, meanwhile, fired more than 100 drones at Ukraine overnight and has continued attacking the port of Odesa and ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural exports.