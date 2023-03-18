Two killed, as Police stop protesting voters in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

There is heavy shooting at Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, and two people are feared killed.

This is just as voters in the area trooped out en masse to protest alleged irregularities in the process.

The protest was as a result of alleged moves by a particular party, in collution with the Police, to thwart the process.

The voters said materials were transferred to homes of top politicians, while materials meant for Ikwerre council, home of the former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, were sent to them.

However, fully armed policemen were seen shooting sporadically in the area to scare the protesters at Bori.

A voter in the area, Jeremiah Precious, narrated that the people were asking that the material meant for the Khana Local Government be brought out before police invaded.

He said that some boys in the area challenged the police personnel, causing panic and that the police shot two people.

Precious said: “Today, we came out to vote and we noticed that the materials they brought to us are fake. They are from Ikwerre.

“Because of this we matched out to protest. The real materials have been sent to the homes of PDP leaders and they are there writing results.

“While we are protesting, police came and started shooting at us.”