5 prominent Obidient members missing from NDC presidential campaign council

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled its 2027 presidential campaign council, naming flagbearer, Peter Obi and National Leader Seriake Dickson among its leaders.

However, several prominent members of the Obidient movement who have actively and publicly supported Obi in the past are absent from the published list.

The absence of such individuals is notable because they have either supported the NDC presidential candidate or taken part in the political movement in different ways, with their public profiles ranging from campaign activism and digital mobilisation to formal movement leadership.

The list the party published on Sunday names the campaign caucus, advisory council, directorates and state coordinators. It also includes Obi and other senior party figures, but omits a few influential figures who have actively backed the Obidient movement in recent years.

Here are five prominent Obidient movement members omitted from the NDC 2027 presidential campaign council.

1. Moses Paul (Dr. Mo)

Moses Paul, popularly known as Dr. Mo, has held formal leadership roles in the Obidient movement. He was identified as its Secretary General in 2025 and appointed National Coordinator in October 2026, while his predecessor, Yunusa Tanko, took on a role as an adviser to Obi.

Dr. Mo rose to national prominence as the convener of the Free Nigeria Movement and a key organizer of youth-led mobilization and rallies supporting Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign under the Labour Party.

Obi also publicly backed Paul’s bid for chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, saying he would campaign for him.

Paul’s omission from the released council list stands out given his current leadership role in the movement and his previous candidacy with Obi’s support.

2. Aisha Yesufu

Campaign activist and NDC member Aisha Yesufu served on Obi’s 2023 Labor Party presidential campaign team and was one of the prominent public voices backing his candidacy. She has also described the Obidient movement as part of a broader wave of political engagement after the #EndSARS protests, rather than a movement created by Obi.

In May 2026, Yesufu joined the NDC, saying her political choices had been guided by her support for Obi. She declared for the FCT Senate seat but later withdrew from the race after internal party decisions on primaries. Her absence from the campaign council is notable given her past campaign role, movement profile and NDC membership.

3. Precious Oruche (Mama Pee)

Precious Oruche, popularly known as Mama Pee, is regularly identified in news reports as an Obidient activist, grassroots organizer, social influencer, and an outspoken supporter of Obi. In 2025, the movement publicly supported her after a reported incident involving factional Labour Party chairman Julius Abure.

Oruche has continued to use her public platform to advocate for Obi and remains a visible voice in Obi’s support base. However, her name does not appear on the NDC’s released campaign council list.

4. Peter Akah (Randy Peterz)

Peter Akah, also known as Randy Peterz, is a political activist, digital content creator, and one of the most vocal defenders of Peter Obi and the Obidient movement.

Akah’s public political work has included online mobilisation and civic engagement. Media reports described him and Oruche (Mama Pee)as prominent Obidient members and Obi supporters.

His public association with Obi and the movement is documented, including being associated with Obidient Connect, a group supporting Obi’s 2027 campaign. The group has promoted voter participation, including urging Nigerians in the diaspora to help people at home get to the polls.

5. Isaac Fayose

Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has publicly said he campaigned for Obi in 2023, spent his own money in support of the campaign and made his hotel available for Obidient meetings in Ibadan.

Isaac Fayose

He has also said he took part in a protest in support of the movement.

In July 2026, Obi visited Fayose after Fayose spoke publicly about his campaign efforts. Fayose subsequently reaffirmed his support for Obi. As with the other names, the released council list does not include him.