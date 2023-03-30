Trump’s son Eric slams indictment as ‘targeting of a political opponent’

Donald Trump’s son Eric on Thursday slammed prosecutors after a New York grand jury reportedly voted to indict the former president over hush money payments, describing the case as a politically motivated.
“This is third-world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,” Eric, Trump’s second son, said on Twitter as his father looks to regain the White House in 2024.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.