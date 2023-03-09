Troops foiled terrorists, thugs’ attempt to disrupt polls – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said troops on operations in Kogi and Borno states foiled planned attacks by terrorists and political thugs aimed at disrupting the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in the states.

According to the military high command, the terrorists planned to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru, and Monguno in Borno but the troops carried out an air raid in the location following an intelligence report.

the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this, on Thursday, at a media briefing on military operations conducted between February 23-March, 9, in Abuja.

He also said troops on patrol at Okehi town in Okenne Local Government Area of Kogi on February 25 arrested 8 political thugs in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

He said, “Notably, on February 24, 2023, an intelligent report revealed terrorist convergence with plans to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru, and Monguno in Borno state in a bid to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

“Consequently, a series of air interdiction operations were carried out at these identified locations. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists, as several terrorists were neutralized with their logistics destroyed.

“Troops on patrol at Okehi town in Okenne Local Government Area of Kogi State on 25 February 2023 arrested 8 political thugs in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process. Troops recovered 3 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 6 locally made assorted guns, and 2 daggers.”

He said troops in Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and Hadarin Daji neutralized 21 terrorists, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 36 civilians while a total of 1,332 terrorists and their family members comprising 222 males, 411 females, and 699 children surrendered at different locations within the theatre of operations.

Danmadami also said troops acting on credible intelligence apprehended a terrorist commander alongside his wife and 4 children at Gwoza town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.

He said, “Based on credible intelligence, troops while on ambush position apprehended a Boko Haram Terrorists commander alongside his wife and 4 children at Gwoza town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, one bandolier, 10 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and one mobile phone.”

He added that between February 23 and 8 March 2023, troops ambushed terrorists as well as intercepted terrorists’ logistics suppliers in villages within Marte, Konduga, Bama, Biu, Monguno, and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno state.

He said troops on patrol at Gusau in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state intercepted a female bandit collaborator who was en route to Taraba state with the sum of N1,093,000.00 only concealed in a cosmetic bag, adding that the recovered sum was said to be for the purchase of arms and ammunition in Taraba state.

On February 26, he also said troops on patrol in Gusau town in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state arrested a suspected bandit collaborator with the sum of N9,500,000.00 naira only.