Train crash: Sanwo-Olu visits deceased families, offers prayers

.As another truck falls on SUV in 5 auto accidents in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday paid a condolence visit to families of the Lagos State Government staff who were involved in the train accident that claimed six lives with several others injured on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and some members of the State Executive Council to sympathise with the bereaved families.

A Lagos State Government Staff Bus with Number 33, carrying civil servants and some dependents from Isolo to Alausa had a head-on collision with a commercial train at PWD Bus-Stop, along Agege Motor Road, in the State in the early.

The accident occurred when the Lagos State Government staff bus was about to cross the rail track and during the process, it collided with a commercial train at the location. Six out of the 85 passengers on the bus died while 79 civil servants and their dependants on the bus sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Sanwo-Olu, who was received by the three families he visited in Jakande Estate, Oke Afa, and Ikotun areas of Lagos State, commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for them over their irreplaceable losses.

He urged them to take the death of their loved ones in good faith and see it as an act of God.

The Governor visited the families of Esther Rokosu, a staff of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), and 54-year-old Mrs. Victoria Johnson, nee Dada, a Social Welfare Officer of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

He also paid a condolence visit to the home of a Youth Corps member, Miss Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, who was serving in the Ministry of Education before her untimely death.

During the visit, prayers were offered for the deceased families, various ministries, and the Lagos State Government.

Truck crash

Meanwhile, another loaded 40-feet laden truck on Friday fell on a Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, with registration no EKY 723 OS at Ago Palace Road.

Investigation revealed that the 40 feet containerised truck had a break failure and crushed the SUV from the rear.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officials, led by Zone 5 ‘Bravo’ Ige Omolaja, confirmed that there was no casualty recorded during the accident.

As of press time, 6pm, LASTMA officials, and other rescue teams were still in the process of removing the vehicles from the road.

Oreagba, therefore, appealed to motorists particularly truck owners and drivers to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.

According to LASTMA boss, “The agency today alone recorded five different container truck accidents at Ketu inward Mile 12, Ojuelegba Bridge inward stadium, under the bridge by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ago Palace Road and Oke-Alfa Bridge inward Jakande Estate Isolo area of the state.