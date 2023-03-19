Thugs invade Abia INEC office

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Political thugs on Sunday afternoon invaded the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Obingwa local government area of Abia state.

The commission disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

The tweet read, “Thugs have invaded our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State.

“Security agencies have been alerted. The Commission is monitoring the situation and will issue a statement shortly.”