Reps: Ukori hails Ereyitomi’s victory

In a gesture of appreciation and recognition, the Amb. Comr. Jude Ukori has extended his congratulations to Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, the newly elected member of the House of Representatives for the Warri Federal Constituency.

Chief Ereyitomi emerged victorious in the keenly contested February 25th, 2023, National Assembly election and has since been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his message of felicitation, Ambassador Ukori expressed deep satisfaction that Chief Hon. Ereyitomi had emerged successful in the poll, noting that his victory was not just a victory for him but also a victory for the people of Warri Federal Constituency and the Delta State in its entirety.

He said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our dear brother and friend, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, on his remarkable victory at the just concluded National Assembly election.” “Your success is a testimony to the trust and confidence that the good people of Warri Federal Constituency have in your leadership qualities.”

Ambassador Ukori described Chief Ereyitomi as a man of integrity, passion, and dedication to the service of the people, noting that his election to the National Assembly would no doubt bring more development and progress to the Warri Federal Constituency.

He urged Chief Ereyitomi to continue to work tirelessly for the people and to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, and good governance that he has become known for over the years.