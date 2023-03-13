Reasons why Deltans should not vote Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege

By Edema Oritsetimeyin

With the Gubernatorial/House of Assembly elections postponed to this Saturday March 18, 2023, Deltans clearly have some more time to choose between the major candidates for the Governorship seat, especially the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC the ruling party at the Federal Level and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the ruling party at the State.

While the APC led Federal Government, has been in power at the Federal Level for the last 8 Years, the PDP has been in charge of Delta State for the past 24 years, little wonder the Gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his running mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, were former principal members of the Delta State Government, under the PDP.

It’s no longer news that the Candidate of the APC, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, prides himself as haven carried out over 400 projects across Delta Central. In-fact, one of his social media promoters, recently boasted that the Deputy Senate President, has touched every village in Delta Central, but a quick background check on some villages in Delta Central, especially those of Indigenous Itsekiri Communities, showed that DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, did not execute any project in the over 20 Itsekiri aboriginal Communities in Delta Central.

This does not seem to me as a surprise, because the DSP has over the years demonstrated acute hatred for the Itsekiri Nation at every given opportunity in different fora.

To buttress my point that an Ovie Omo-Agege/Osanebi Ticket, does not bode well for the Itsekiri Nation, please find below a few underlisted Itsekiri Communities, that were clearly abandoned by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in his 8 Years of being in the Senate, despite Itsekiris in the aforesaid communities voting for him.

This clearly showed that the DSP is not just an ethnic jingoist, but a heartless man who promotes ethnic disharmony, oppression and lawlessness.

Aside this, It’s on record that the DSP has been a man of questionable character, judging from the reason by which he was suspended and placed on probation for Five (5) years in the US for alleged forgery and disciplinary issues.

In 2018, probably in a bid to justify his suspension from law practice in the US, the DSP in broad day light, led thugs into the Hallow Chambers of the National Assembly in a Gestapo style and carted away the Mace. This act, clearly vindicated the verdict of the US Court and apparently showed that Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, is a man with disciplinary issues and as such should not be trusted with power.

It is on record that both Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and his running mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, are beneficiaries of the surveillance contract, recently awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd.

While Senator Omo-Agege’s contract is said to cover all Urhobo land into the Isoko axis, that of his running mate and former Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, covers the whole of Ndokwa Nation.

One is tempted to ask; how much does the DSP and his running mate, pay those in their areas of coverage in the surveillance contract?

While we cannot verify the figures from the companies fronting for them, it is being alleged that DSP Ovie Omo-Agege pays N60,000 per month for a community guard and his running mate, Rt. Hon. Osanebi, is paying N 20,000 per month, as against the N200,000 they were contracted to pay. Curiously, neither the DSP nor his running mate, has denied these allegations.

Those who can short-change/deny our young men of their due wages, are definitely not ft to become Governor and Deputy Governor of our dear State. Voting them, is a recipe for disaster and pilfering of our commonwealth.

On the other hand, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, the Delta State PDP Gubernatorial flag-bearer, has demonstrated uncommon knowledge of the grassroots across the various communities he represents in the Delta State House of Assembly, with evenly distributed projects.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, demonstrated his Pan Deltan political Sagacity, by steering the Delta State House of Assembly for five years, without rancour or animosity. There has never been any attempt to impeach him, because he has demonstrated uncommon leadership, making him the longest serving Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly.

As we go out to vote on Saturday March 18, I urge all eligible voters in Delta State, to do the needful and vote Rt. Hon. Sherriff Francis Oborevwori. He knows his Onions in the politics of Delta State, understands the differences in our diversity and the beauty of our collective unity.

Edema Oritsetimeyin (ECO) Immediate Past President National Association of Itsekiri Graduates