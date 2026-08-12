Aniocha South LGA Chairman, Chukwunwike hosts Delta Social Media Summit Team

Showcases Projects Across All Wards

The Delta Social Media Summit Team led by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Mr Ossai Ovie Success today carried out a project inspection tour in Aniocha South Local Government Area following a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman, Hon. Jude Chukwunwike at the Council Secretariat in Ogwashi-Uku.

The inspection showcased the Chairman’s commitment to grassroots development across the 11 wards of Aniocha South, in line with the MORE Agenda of the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to Ossai, the 4th Delta Social Media Summit is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, 2026 at the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park, Asaba with the Theme FROM CONTENT TO CAPITAL: SELL DELTA, BUILD DELTA, SUSTAIN DELTA

The team inspected newly constructed and renovated market facilities aimed at boosting commerce and supporting traders.

These include lock-up stalls and open stalls at Afor Market in Ogwashi-Uku, Nkwo Market in Nsukwa, Olie Market in Ubulu-Okiti, and Isheagu Market in Isheagu which have all been commissioned.

At Ubulu-Uku Market the Council undertook the complete renovation of multiple blocks of shops, the Garri Market Hall, construction of new open stalls and modern toilet facilities, repair of collapsed market slabs, and perimeter fencing of Eke Market to enhance security and protect traders’ investments.

Several of these projects are nearing completion while others have been completed and put to use.

Additional facilities were also completed at the Central Motor Park in Ogwashi-Uku including lock-up stalls with toilet facilities and interlocking stone paving.

In the area of security, the Council upgraded the Ubulu-Uku Police Post to a full Divisional Headquarters and constructed a fully equipped Police Tactical Unit in Ubulu-Uku, both of which have been commissioned.

Construction is also ongoing at the Ejeme-Uno Police Station.

To further strengthen community security, the Chairman donated Toyota Sienna vehicles to the Ubulu-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Police Divisions and distributed motorcycles to vigilante groups across Aniocha South.

The health sector received significant attention with the construction of a three-bedroom Matron’s Quarters at Adonte Primary Health Care Centre and the renovation and equipping of Ubulu-Uku General Hospital with vital medical equipment.

A medical outreach programme was also conducted across all 11 wards, while a solar-powered pipe-borne water scheme was completed at Adonte.

In education, the administration constructed and renovated classroom blocks at Ishe Primary School in Ewulu, Etiti Amaka Primary School in Ubulu-Uno, and Ijedinka Primary School in Aniagbala.

The Council also delivered plastic desks and chairs to Obi Ezeamaka Primary School in Nsukwa and distributed learning and writing materials to selected primary schools across the LGA.

The Council installed solar-powered electricity systems for the Legislative Arm and Administrative Block at the Secretariat.

Other projects include the provision of solar-powered street lights in Ubulu-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku, a water reticulation project in Ubulu-Uno remedial rehabilitation of road shoulders and drainage in Ubulu-Uku, and the renovation of NIMC and FRSC buildings in Ogwashi-Uku, along with the donation of computers, photocopier and accessories to NIMC.

As part of its empowerment drive, the Council empowered verified farmers across Aniocha South with farm implements and grants.

Toyota vehicles were also provided for five senior council officials and a Toyota Sienna for the Council Press Crew.

Public Works Officers were engaged to support community maintenance and development.

Speaking during the tour, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success commended Hon. Jude Chukwunwike for his visible impact and grassroots approach to governance.

“What we have seen today is governance that touches the people.

From markets to schools, hospitals to security, the Chairman is delivering results.

These are the stories we will amplify at the 4th Delta Social Media Summit to SELL DELTA, BUILD DELTA, and SUSTAIN DELTA,”he said.

In his remarks, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike appreciated the Summit team for the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to deliver more people-oriented projects.

“Our focus remains the welfare of our people.



We are building infrastructure, securing lives and property, and creating opportunities.

This is service to humanity,”the Chairman stated.