PSG not ready to be Champions League winners — Ramos

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Paris Saint Germain defender, Sergio Ramos has admitted that his side are not primed for a UEFA Champions League title.

The Spanish defender stated that the French giants are low in the quality to win the biggest competition at the European club level.

The Spaniard expressed his disappointment following their 3-0 elimination at the hands of German giants, Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

“Deeply disappointed in you and in us. We were not at the level required by #UCL. We didn’t know how to handle the key details and we miss the main objective.

“It’s painful, but champions are reborn from defeat and forged in adversity. We’ll be back!” Ramos expressed his grief on Twitter.

The 36-year-old also questioned his decision to have left 14 times Champions League victors, Real Madrid in 2021, “I began to doubt if I’d done the right thing by leaving Real Madrid,” he said according to Marca.

Ramos was rated the most contributive player for the Parisians’ in the UCL lost at the Allianz Arena.