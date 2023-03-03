 Polls: We will follow rule of law over call for cancellation – Udom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has sued for calm over the recent lawsuit credited to six Nigerian states against the Federal Government seeking cancellation of February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections currently before the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Government House Correspondents today at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel stated the resolve of the state to operate within the ambiance of the rule of law and to do nothing outside the provisions of the constitution.

He admonished the people of the state to remain calm, stressing that there was no cause for alarm, and expressed confidence that the Attorney General of the six states namely Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, and Sokoto States knowledgeable enough in matters of the law, and would further it to the extent that is allowed by law.

“I’m not a lawyer. I cannot speak authoritatively. The lawyers will know what to say about that. I think they will follow the right path. I think the six Attorneys General are talking to each other.

“These are people that I know abide by the rule of law. If it’s not in line with the rule of law, that will be withdrawn immediately by the six Attorneys General because we must follow the rule of law,” he stated.