Plateau: Bagos solicits support for Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Member representing Jos East/Jos South federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Bagos has expressed appreciation to the members of his constituency for voting for him to win his reelection bid during the National Assembly election and urged them to repeat the gesture and vote for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

The lawmaker who assured the people he would continue to work for the interest of the constituency called on them to also support and vote for Hon. Fom Gwotson who is seeking the Jos South State House of Assembly seat, and Hon. Yusuf Atsen who is seeking the Jos East State constituency seat.

He said, “Barr. Mutfwang is the candidate that will salvage the State if voted as the Governor, voting for Mutfwang means voting to end insecurity, voting for development, and voting for a new Plateau State.”

Bagos called on citizens to vote for the PDP as the Party and its candidates have good intentions for the State and citizens.